All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 1329 Harrison Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
1329 Harrison Lane
Last updated August 15 2019 at 8:53 AM

1329 Harrison Lane

1329 Harrison Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1329 Harrison Lane, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Updated 3 Bedroom Home centrally located in the DFW area. Upgraded Interiors. Keyless Entry.

$300.00 Admin Fee
$1300.00 Deposit

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Deposits: $1,300.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Harrison Lane have any available units?
1329 Harrison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 Harrison Lane have?
Some of 1329 Harrison Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Harrison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Harrison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Harrison Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 Harrison Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1329 Harrison Lane offer parking?
No, 1329 Harrison Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1329 Harrison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Harrison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Harrison Lane have a pool?
No, 1329 Harrison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Harrison Lane have accessible units?
No, 1329 Harrison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Harrison Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 Harrison Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District