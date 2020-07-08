1329 Harrison Lane

Amenities
Updated 3 Bedroom Home centrally located in the DFW area. Upgraded Interiors. Keyless Entry.
$300.00 Admin Fee
$1300.00 Deposit
*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Smoking: No
Deposits: $1,300.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.