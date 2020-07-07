All apartments in Hurst
1301 Park Place Blvd

1301 Park Place Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Park Place Boulevard, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Area: Hurst-Euless-Bedford

Hurst 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $895 / 777 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, 2 Tennis courts, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Play ground, W/D rental($50/mo)
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1078

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Park Place Blvd have any available units?
1301 Park Place Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Park Place Blvd have?
Some of 1301 Park Place Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Park Place Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Park Place Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Park Place Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Park Place Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 1301 Park Place Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Park Place Blvd offers parking.
Does 1301 Park Place Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Park Place Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Park Place Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1301 Park Place Blvd has a pool.
Does 1301 Park Place Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1301 Park Place Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Park Place Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Park Place Blvd has units with dishwashers.

