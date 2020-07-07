All apartments in Hurst
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1200 Valentine Street

Location

1200 Valentine Street, Hurst, TX 76053
Valentine Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,843 sf home is located in Hurst, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Valentine Street have any available units?
1200 Valentine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Valentine Street have?
Some of 1200 Valentine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Valentine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Valentine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Valentine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Valentine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Valentine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Valentine Street offers parking.
Does 1200 Valentine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Valentine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Valentine Street have a pool?
No, 1200 Valentine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Valentine Street have accessible units?
No, 1200 Valentine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Valentine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Valentine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

