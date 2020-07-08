All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 116 Charlene Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
116 Charlene Drive
Last updated January 12 2020 at 4:28 AM

116 Charlene Drive

116 Charlene Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

116 Charlene Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Charlene Drive have any available units?
116 Charlene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 116 Charlene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
116 Charlene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Charlene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 116 Charlene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 116 Charlene Drive offer parking?
Yes, 116 Charlene Drive offers parking.
Does 116 Charlene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Charlene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Charlene Drive have a pool?
No, 116 Charlene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 116 Charlene Drive have accessible units?
No, 116 Charlene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Charlene Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Charlene Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Charlene Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Charlene Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District