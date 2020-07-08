All apartments in Hurst
1141 Reed Street
1141 Reed Street

1141 Reed Street · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Reed Street, Hurst, TX 76053
Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
parking
pool
garage
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,268 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

1141 Reed Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
Some of 1141 Reed Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
1141 Reed Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 1141 Reed Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Yes, 1141 Reed Street offers parking.
No, 1141 Reed Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 1141 Reed Street has a pool.
No, 1141 Reed Street does not have accessible units.
Yes, 1141 Reed Street has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
