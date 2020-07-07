All apartments in Hurst
1104 Mason Drive

1104 Mason Street · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Mason Street, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Mason Drive have any available units?
1104 Mason Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Mason Drive have?
Some of 1104 Mason Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Mason Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Mason Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Mason Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Mason Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 1104 Mason Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Mason Drive offers parking.
Does 1104 Mason Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Mason Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Mason Drive have a pool?
No, 1104 Mason Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Mason Drive have accessible units?
No, 1104 Mason Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Mason Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Mason Drive has units with dishwashers.

