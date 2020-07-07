Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 1028 Valentine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
1028 Valentine St
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:04 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1028 Valentine St
1028 Valentine Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1028 Valentine Street, Hurst, TX 76053
Valentine Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Green grass, irrigation system, 2 car garage, watered twice week.
Large shade trees, storage building. Attack storage, added insulation and vynle insulated windows. Beautiful wood floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1028 Valentine St have any available units?
1028 Valentine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hurst, TX
.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hurst Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1028 Valentine St have?
Some of 1028 Valentine St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1028 Valentine St currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Valentine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Valentine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 Valentine St is pet friendly.
Does 1028 Valentine St offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Valentine St offers parking.
Does 1028 Valentine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 Valentine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Valentine St have a pool?
No, 1028 Valentine St does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Valentine St have accessible units?
No, 1028 Valentine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Valentine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Valentine St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Similar Pages
Hurst 1 Bedrooms
Hurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Balcony
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Burleson, TX
Weatherford, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Azle, TX
Fairview, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District