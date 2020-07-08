All apartments in Hurst
1020 Mary Drive

Location

1020 Mary Drive, Hurst, TX 76053
Valentine Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,883 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Mary Drive have any available units?
1020 Mary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Mary Drive have?
Some of 1020 Mary Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Mary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Mary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Mary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Mary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 1020 Mary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Mary Drive offers parking.
Does 1020 Mary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Mary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Mary Drive have a pool?
No, 1020 Mary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Mary Drive have accessible units?
No, 1020 Mary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Mary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Mary Drive has units with dishwashers.

