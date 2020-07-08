It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,883 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1020 Mary Drive have any available units?
1020 Mary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Mary Drive have?
Some of 1020 Mary Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Mary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Mary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.