All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 1009 Liberty Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
1009 Liberty Circle
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:06 AM

1009 Liberty Circle

1009 Liberty Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1009 Liberty Circle, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated home in Hurst. This open floorplan offers 2 living rooms and 2 dining rooms. Gorgeous marble-like flooring throughout all living areas. Fresh paint. Desirable split bedroom plan. Large kitchen with breakfast bar is open to family room. New built-in microwave oven. Covered patio in backyard. This home is so clean and updated! Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Liberty Circle have any available units?
1009 Liberty Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Liberty Circle have?
Some of 1009 Liberty Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Liberty Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Liberty Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Liberty Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Liberty Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 1009 Liberty Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Liberty Circle offers parking.
Does 1009 Liberty Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Liberty Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Liberty Circle have a pool?
No, 1009 Liberty Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Liberty Circle have accessible units?
No, 1009 Liberty Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Liberty Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Liberty Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District