1009 Liberty Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated home in Hurst. This open floorplan offers 2 living rooms and 2 dining rooms. Gorgeous marble-like flooring throughout all living areas. Fresh paint. Desirable split bedroom plan. Large kitchen with breakfast bar is open to family room. New built-in microwave oven. Covered patio in backyard. This home is so clean and updated! Move-in ready!