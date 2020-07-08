1009 Liberty Circle

Beautifully updated home in Hurst. This open floorplan offers 2 living rooms and 2 dining rooms. Gorgeous marble-like flooring throughout all living areas. Fresh paint. Desirable split bedroom plan. Large kitchen with breakfast bar is open to family room. New built-in microwave oven. Covered patio in backyard. This home is so clean and updated! Move-in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
