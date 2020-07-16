1403 14th St 1

Amenities
2/1 close to campus! - Property Id: 144588
Walk to Sam Houston State from here! Very nice two bedroom, one bath downstairs apartment with loads of closet space throughout. New kitchen, appliances include refrigerator, gas stove, washer and dryer. Bathroom features full tub/shower combo. Property owners pay for yard maintenance, water, sewer and trash pick up. Tenant responsible for rent and other utilities. No animals allowed at this property. Email for more details and to arrange for a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144588
Property Id 144588
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5922885)