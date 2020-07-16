All apartments in Huntsville
Find more places like 1403 14th St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntsville, TX
/
1403 14th St 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

1403 14th St 1

1403 14th Street · (832) 303-3352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntsville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1403 14th Street, Huntsville, TX 77340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2/1 close to campus! - Property Id: 144588

Walk to Sam Houston State from here! Very nice two bedroom, one bath downstairs apartment with loads of closet space throughout. New kitchen, appliances include refrigerator, gas stove, washer and dryer. Bathroom features full tub/shower combo. Property owners pay for yard maintenance, water, sewer and trash pick up. Tenant responsible for rent and other utilities. No animals allowed at this property. Email for more details and to arrange for a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144588
Property Id 144588

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5922885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 14th St 1 have any available units?
1403 14th St 1 has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1403 14th St 1 have?
Some of 1403 14th St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 14th St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1403 14th St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 14th St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1403 14th St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntsville.
Does 1403 14th St 1 offer parking?
No, 1403 14th St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1403 14th St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 14th St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 14th St 1 have a pool?
No, 1403 14th St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1403 14th St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1403 14th St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 14th St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 14th St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 14th St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 14th St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1403 14th St 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The West Hill Apartments
149 Col Etheredge Blvd
Huntsville, TX 77340

Similar Pages

Huntsville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TX
College Station, TXBryan, TXHumble, TXAtascocita, TX
Tomball, TXJersey Village, TXDayton, TXHempstead, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Sam Houston State UniversityUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity