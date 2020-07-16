Amenities

1716 CR 3327 Available 09/22/20 1716 CR 3327-House in Greenville with 2.2 acres - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply today!!!

Beautiful home on 2.2 acres in Greenville! This retreat has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, garage and carport, central heat/air, and a spacious kitchen with pantry, large island with seating and open floor plan to the living and dining areas. The property also includes a built-in oven, gas cook top, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher, the property also has washer and dryer connections. Fenced corner lot with electronic gate to enjoy the serenity of the 2.2 acres. Home is located in Lone Oak ISD! No smoking inside property.Propane services needed (tank provided). Owner will not warranty refrigerator, microwave, or the dishwasher.

Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply today!!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5114677)