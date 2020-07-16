All apartments in Hunt County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1716 CR 3327

1716 County Road 3327 · (903) 455-6614
Location

1716 County Road 3327, Hunt County, TX 75402

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1716 CR 3327 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
1716 CR 3327 Available 09/22/20 1716 CR 3327-House in Greenville with 2.2 acres - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply today!!!
Beautiful home on 2.2 acres in Greenville! This retreat has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, garage and carport, central heat/air, and a spacious kitchen with pantry, large island with seating and open floor plan to the living and dining areas. The property also includes a built-in oven, gas cook top, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher, the property also has washer and dryer connections. Fenced corner lot with electronic gate to enjoy the serenity of the 2.2 acres. Home is located in Lone Oak ISD! No smoking inside property.Propane services needed (tank provided). Owner will not warranty refrigerator, microwave, or the dishwasher.
Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply today!!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5114677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 CR 3327 have any available units?
1716 CR 3327 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1716 CR 3327 have?
Some of 1716 CR 3327's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 CR 3327 currently offering any rent specials?
1716 CR 3327 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 CR 3327 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 CR 3327 is pet friendly.
Does 1716 CR 3327 offer parking?
Yes, 1716 CR 3327 offers parking.
Does 1716 CR 3327 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 CR 3327 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 CR 3327 have a pool?
No, 1716 CR 3327 does not have a pool.
Does 1716 CR 3327 have accessible units?
No, 1716 CR 3327 does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 CR 3327 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 CR 3327 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 CR 3327 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1716 CR 3327 has units with air conditioning.
