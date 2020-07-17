Amenities
1324 Land Oak Available 08/08/20 Beautiful home in the Verandah - Beautiful home on corner lot with open floor plan design. High vaulted ceiling in living room with fireplace. Kitchen features granite countertops, island, breakfast bar & stainless appliances including a double oven electric range. Enjoy covered patio or balcony overlooking front yard. Great shed in back. Verandah community has many amenities including clubhouse, pool, splash park, playground & fishing pond. Easy access to I-30 & schools.
