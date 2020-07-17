All apartments in Hunt County
Find more places like 1324 Land Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunt County, TX
/
1324 Land Oak
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

1324 Land Oak

1324 Land Oak Road · (469) 569-3713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1324 Land Oak Road, Hunt County, TX 75189

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1324 Land Oak · Avail. Aug 8

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
1324 Land Oak Available 08/08/20 Beautiful home in the Verandah - Beautiful home on corner lot with open floor plan design. High vaulted ceiling in living room with fireplace. Kitchen features granite countertops, island, breakfast bar & stainless appliances including a double oven electric range. Enjoy covered patio or balcony overlooking front yard. Great shed in back. Verandah community has many amenities including clubhouse, pool, splash park, playground & fishing pond. Easy access to I-30 & schools.

For all showings, please contact Jessica Hargis-jessica@jessicahargis.com
214-870-7285

(RLNE2618361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Land Oak have any available units?
1324 Land Oak has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1324 Land Oak have?
Some of 1324 Land Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Land Oak currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Land Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Land Oak pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Land Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunt County.
Does 1324 Land Oak offer parking?
No, 1324 Land Oak does not offer parking.
Does 1324 Land Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Land Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Land Oak have a pool?
Yes, 1324 Land Oak has a pool.
Does 1324 Land Oak have accessible units?
No, 1324 Land Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Land Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Land Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Land Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 Land Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1324 Land Oak?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residences at Bear Creek
5501 Sayle St
Greenville, TX 75402

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TX
Allen, TXGrapevine, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXGreenville, TXFate, TXRockwall, TXTerrell, TX
Forney, TXWylie, TXPrinceton, TXAnna, TXSulphur Springs, TXMelissa, TXCanton, TXVan Alstyne, TXSachse, TXFairview, TXParis, TXDenison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity