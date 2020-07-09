Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible garage parking on-site laundry bbq/grill business center courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access

Welcome to Woodland Hills Luxury Apartments conveniently located in Humble, Texas, just outside of Houston. With easy access to Interstate 69 and North Sam Houston Parkway you can commute to Houston’s big city amenities in just minutes. Enjoy living in the heart of great indoor and outdoor entertainment, parks, a plethora of shopping, schools and fine dining.

Finding the perfect home has never been easier because Woodland Hills Luxury Apartments offers 7 amazingly, spacious homes. Ranging from 622 square feet to 1,269 square feet you will have all the comfort and space you desire. We ensure breathtaking homes, designed with stunningly beautiful interiors including: expansive soaking tubs, private terraces, brushed nickel features and garages.

At woodland Hills luxury living will quickly become second nature. We are pleased to offer an array of exquisite community amenities for all lifestyles, including your pets. Enjoy all the luxuries our community has to offer, including but not limited to a gaming room, video library, state-of-the-art fitness center and resident lounge. Give us a call to schedule your personal tour and see why Woodland Hills Luxury Apartments is the best choice for apartment home living.