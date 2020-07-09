All apartments in Humble
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:56 PM

Woodland Hills

3918 Atascocita Rd · (281) 672-8833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3918 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX 77396

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0832 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 0427 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 1122 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Hills.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to Woodland Hills Luxury Apartments conveniently located in Humble, Texas, just outside of Houston. With easy access to Interstate 69 and North Sam Houston Parkway you can commute to Houston’s big city amenities in just minutes. Enjoy living in the heart of great indoor and outdoor entertainment, parks, a plethora of shopping, schools and fine dining.
Finding the perfect home has never been easier because Woodland Hills Luxury Apartments offers 7 amazingly, spacious homes. Ranging from 622 square feet to 1,269 square feet you will have all the comfort and space you desire. We ensure breathtaking homes, designed with stunningly beautiful interiors including: expansive soaking tubs, private terraces, brushed nickel features and garages.
At woodland Hills luxury living will quickly become second nature. We are pleased to offer an array of exquisite community amenities for all lifestyles, including your pets. Enjoy all the luxuries our community has to offer, including but not limited to a gaming room, video library, state-of-the-art fitness center and resident lounge. Give us a call to schedule your personal tour and see why Woodland Hills Luxury Apartments is the best choice for apartment home living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 for individual, $65 for joint
Deposit: $150-$270
Move-in Fees: $135 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Hills have any available units?
Woodland Hills has 20 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodland Hills have?
Some of Woodland Hills's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Hills is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Hills offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Hills offers parking.
Does Woodland Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodland Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Hills have a pool?
Yes, Woodland Hills has a pool.
Does Woodland Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Woodland Hills has accessible units.
Does Woodland Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, Woodland Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
