Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry bbq/grill business center cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving playground

Make your home in Humble, Texas, where youll live in tranquility with access to the city right outside your door. Our apartments, nestled in a suburban setting, offer quick access to downtown Humble as well as happening Houston. As a Rockstar apartment community, were dedicated to enriching the lives of our residents. From our location to the features and amenities included, we have handcrafted this community.Whether youre a student at University of Houston-Downtown or work at Delta Air Lines, rest assured youll have a quick commute. Inside your one or two bedroom apartment home at Parkside Apartments in Humble, youll be able to save time with convenient appliances like an in-home dishwasher. And at the end of the day, take heart in knowing youre coming home to a gated community where we care about you and your wellbeing.