Parkside Apartments

8455 Will Clayton Pky · (281) 767-2375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$150 Off 1st Full Month's Rent --- 12-15 Month Leases Only
Rent Special
$99 App & Admin Fees
Location

8455 Will Clayton Pky, Humble, TX 77396
Humble

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 719 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 716 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$829

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Make your home in Humble, Texas, where youll live in tranquility with access to the city right outside your door. Our apartments, nestled in a suburban setting, offer quick access to downtown Humble as well as happening Houston. As a Rockstar apartment community, were dedicated to enriching the lives of our residents. From our location to the features and amenities included, we have handcrafted this community.Whether youre a student at University of Houston-Downtown or work at Delta Air Lines, rest assured youll have a quick commute. Inside your one or two bedroom apartment home at Parkside Apartments in Humble, youll be able to save time with convenient appliances like an in-home dishwasher. And at the end of the day, take heart in knowing youre coming home to a gated community where we care about you and your wellbeing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $175 deposit (non-refundable)
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee: $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 (non-refundable)
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 Monthly pet rent
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds No Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface lot: 1 space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkside Apartments have any available units?
Parkside Apartments has 9 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkside Apartments have?
Some of Parkside Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $150 Off 1st Full Month's Rent --- 12-15 Month Leases Only
Is Parkside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parkside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parkside Apartments offers parking.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Parkside Apartments has a pool.
Does Parkside Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Parkside Apartments has accessible units.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
