Amenities
Make your home in Humble, Texas, where youll live in tranquility with access to the city right outside your door. Our apartments, nestled in a suburban setting, offer quick access to downtown Humble as well as happening Houston. As a Rockstar apartment community, were dedicated to enriching the lives of our residents. From our location to the features and amenities included, we have handcrafted this community.Whether youre a student at University of Houston-Downtown or work at Delta Air Lines, rest assured youll have a quick commute. Inside your one or two bedroom apartment home at Parkside Apartments in Humble, youll be able to save time with convenient appliances like an in-home dishwasher. And at the end of the day, take heart in knowing youre coming home to a gated community where we care about you and your wellbeing.