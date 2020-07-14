All apartments in Humble
Park at Deerbrook
Park at Deerbrook

19700 Whitaker Dr · (281) 656-1085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move in by July 30th & Pay $399 for 1st Full Month's Rent --- 1 Bedroom Units Only
Location

19700 Whitaker Dr, Humble, TX 77338
Humble

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 7

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Unit 601 · Avail. Aug 7

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Deerbrook.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
bbq/grill
business center
dog park
e-payments
trash valet
Welcome to Park at Deerbrook Apartments. Our one and two bedroom apartments in Humble, TX, offer a modern feel with a touch of character. Our apartments, like our residents, are unique. Find contemporary interiors paired with carefully crafted and sturdy brick exteriors. Your new apartment includes an onsite Laundry Center, and the option for washer and dryer hookups, so youll have convenient options for laundry care and be able to keep up with chores easily.The community amenities we offer will help make life a little less complicated, too. We offer convenient online payments: seamless and easy. Live life better at Park at Deerbrook Apartments in Humble, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $175 deposit (non-refundable)
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Connection fee $150, utility packages run $189-$259
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month, per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds No Weight Limit
Parking Details: 1st come, 1st serve. 2 spaces included in rent, additional spaces $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park at Deerbrook have any available units?
Park at Deerbrook has 7 units available starting at $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does Park at Deerbrook have?
Some of Park at Deerbrook's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at Deerbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Deerbrook is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 30th & Pay $399 for 1st Full Month's Rent --- 1 Bedroom Units Only
Is Park at Deerbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at Deerbrook is pet friendly.
Does Park at Deerbrook offer parking?
Yes, Park at Deerbrook offers parking.
Does Park at Deerbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park at Deerbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Deerbrook have a pool?
No, Park at Deerbrook does not have a pool.
Does Park at Deerbrook have accessible units?
No, Park at Deerbrook does not have accessible units.
Does Park at Deerbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, Park at Deerbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
