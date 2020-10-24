Fall Creek Square

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: non-refundable $87.50-$175
Move-in Fees: $75 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No animal over 50 pounds.
Restricted breeds include:
• Pitt Bull
• Rottweiler
• Bulldog
• English Mastif
• Siberian Husky
• Boxer
• Doberman Pinscher
• Akita Inu
• Chow Chow
• German Shepherd
• Any mixed breed dog containing any of these breeds.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease