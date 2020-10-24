All apartments in Humble
Find more places like Fall Creek Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Humble, TX
/
Fall Creek Square
Last updated October 22 2020 at 9:04 AM
Have a question for Fall Creek Square?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask Fall Creek Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Fall Creek Square

15116 Mesa Dr · (832) 271-6253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Humble
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15116 Mesa Dr, Humble, TX 77396

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-0721 · Avail. Oct 30

$1,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit 5-0518 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,185

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit 3-0331 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-1021 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 4-0412 · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fall Creek Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
putting green
Nestled in an idyllic wooded neighborhood in Humble, Texas is Fall Creek Square, a warm apartment home community in a premier location. Just fifteen miles from downtown Houston and eight miles from Bush Intercontinental Airport, you have a winning combination to live where you work and play. Parents will rest assured knowing we are zoned within the Humble Independent School District. Golf enthusiasts can test their swing at the Golf Club of Houston. Our residents have easy access to Fall Creek Districts many great dining, shopping, and golf club options. There is also direct access to Beltway 8, making Fall Creek Square the perfect place to call home.

Property Details

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: non-refundable $87.50-$175
Move-in Fees: $75 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No animal over 50 pounds. Restricted breeds include: • Pitt Bull • Rottweiler • Bulldog • English Mastif • Siberian Husky • Boxer • Doberman Pinscher • Akita Inu • Chow Chow • German Shepherd • Any mixed breed dog containing any of these breeds.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease
Find More Rentals By

Bedrooms

Humble 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHumble 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHumble 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments

Bedrooms

Amenities

Find More Rentals in Nearby

Cities

Counties

Colleges

Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fall Creek Square have any available units?
Fall Creek Square has 11 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
Does Fall Creek Square have any available units?
Fall Creek Square has 11 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fall Creek Square have?
Some of Fall Creek Square's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
What amenities does Fall Creek Square have?
Some of Fall Creek Square's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fall Creek Square currently offering any rent specials?
Fall Creek Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fall Creek Square currently offering any rent specials?
Fall Creek Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fall Creek Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Fall Creek Square is pet friendly.
Is Fall Creek Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Fall Creek Square is pet friendly.
Does Fall Creek Square offer parking?
Yes, Fall Creek Square offers parking.
Does Fall Creek Square offer parking?
Yes, Fall Creek Square offers parking.
Does Fall Creek Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fall Creek Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fall Creek Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fall Creek Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fall Creek Square have a pool?
Yes, Fall Creek Square has a pool.
Does Fall Creek Square have a pool?
Yes, Fall Creek Square has a pool.
Does Fall Creek Square have accessible units?
Yes, Fall Creek Square has accessible units.
Does Fall Creek Square have accessible units?
Yes, Fall Creek Square has accessible units.
Does Fall Creek Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fall Creek Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Fall Creek Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fall Creek Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Fall Creek Square have units with air conditioning?
No, Fall Creek Square does not have units with air conditioning.
Does Fall Creek Square have units with air conditioning?
No, Fall Creek Square does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Fall Creek Square?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask Fall Creek Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd
Humble, TX 77396
The Pines at Humble Park
412 S Bender Ave
Humble, TX 77338
Deer Springs
98 Isaacks Rd
Humble, TX 77338
Woodland Hills
3918 Atascocita Rd
Humble, TX 77396
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd
Humble, TX 77338
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494
Humble, TX 77339
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr
Humble, TX 77338
The Rosemary
17401 West Lake Houston Parkway
Humble, TX 77346
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity