Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym game room playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill trash valet accessible garage parking alarm system bike storage carport cc payments guest parking guest suite key fob access new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board

Named 4th Best Apartment Community in Texas by J Turner Research for Online Reputation, Carrington at Park Lakes apartment homes is home to the elite that live, work, and play in the quaint town of Humble, TX. Whether your preference is to enjoy great shopping at Deerbrook Mall or great restaurants in the Humble and Kingwood areas, Carrington at Park Lakes puts you in the center of it all. Enjoy a beautiful day at Humble City Park or head out on the green to Redstone Golf Club which is Houston's one and only PGA Tour stop all located within close proximity to Carrington at Park Lakes Apartments. Carrington at Park Lakes apartment homes feature spacious one, two and three bedroom homes and stellar amenities such as a salt water pool, residential social room with foos-ball and poker tables, valet trash, and a state-of-the-art cardio and strength training center. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.