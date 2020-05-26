All apartments in Humble
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

Carrington at Park Lakes

Open Now until 6pm
4475 Wilson Rd · (281) 213-5499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX 77396

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-09204 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 01-02102 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 01-04101 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-06307 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Unit 01-08308 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Unit 01-03306 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-01310 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1491 sqft

Unit 01-06201 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1491 sqft

Unit 01-01301 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1491 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carrington at Park Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
game room
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
trash valet
accessible
garage
parking
alarm system
bike storage
carport
cc payments
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Named 4th Best Apartment Community in Texas by J Turner Research for Online Reputation, Carrington at Park Lakes apartment homes is home to the elite that live, work, and play in the quaint town of Humble, TX. Whether your preference is to enjoy great shopping at Deerbrook Mall or great restaurants in the Humble and Kingwood areas, Carrington at Park Lakes puts you in the center of it all. Enjoy a beautiful day at Humble City Park or head out on the green to Redstone Golf Club which is Houston's one and only PGA Tour stop all located within close proximity to Carrington at Park Lakes Apartments. Carrington at Park Lakes apartment homes feature spacious one, two and three bedroom homes and stellar amenities such as a salt water pool, residential social room with foos-ball and poker tables, valet trash, and a state-of-the-art cardio and strength training center. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per person
Deposit: 1 - $100, 2 - $150, 3 - $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Carrington at Park Lakes have any available units?
Carrington at Park Lakes has 23 units available starting at $1,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does Carrington at Park Lakes have?
Some of Carrington at Park Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carrington at Park Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Carrington at Park Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carrington at Park Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Carrington at Park Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Carrington at Park Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Carrington at Park Lakes offers parking.
Does Carrington at Park Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carrington at Park Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carrington at Park Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Carrington at Park Lakes has a pool.
Does Carrington at Park Lakes have accessible units?
Yes, Carrington at Park Lakes has accessible units.
Does Carrington at Park Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carrington at Park Lakes has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Timberlakes at Atascocita
18551 Timber Forest Dr
Humble, TX 77346
Woodland Hills
3918 Atascocita Rd
Humble, TX 77396
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road
Humble, TX 77338
Deerbrook Garden
1230 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E
Humble, TX 77338
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494
Humble, TX 77339
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr
Humble, TX 77338
Park at Deerbrook
19700 Whitaker Dr
Humble, TX 77338
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396

