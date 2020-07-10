All apartments in Humble
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Bender Hollow

424 S Bender Ave · (281) 990-4776
Rent Special
Move in by July 30th & get $300 Off 1st Full Month's Rent --- *select units - contact office for details
Location

424 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX 77338
Humble

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 712 · Avail. Aug 6

$789

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. Aug 21

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$929

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 604 · Avail. Sep 6

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 889 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bender Hollow.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Our one and two bedroom apartments at Bender Hollow Apartments in Humble, Texas, offer you the best apartment living youll find in the area. From sleek interiors to chic exteriors, our modern apartments offer you a stylish yet comfortable place to call home. Our expert team is dedicated to designing a community that would help you live your best life.Stylish extras like wood-burning fireplaces and custom design touches add sophistication to your apartment home. Take advantage of community extras like your fully equipped fitness center and sparkling swimming pool. At Bender Hollow Apartments, youll experience cozy, community-centric living, right at home where you are our top priority.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $175 deposit (non-refundable)
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee: $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Flate rate utility package: 1bedroom - $189 | 2bedroom - $209
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 (non-refundable)
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds No Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 space; Open Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bender Hollow have any available units?
Bender Hollow has 4 units available starting at $789 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does Bender Hollow have?
Some of Bender Hollow's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bender Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
Bender Hollow is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 30th & get $300 Off 1st Full Month's Rent --- *select units - contact office for details
Is Bender Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, Bender Hollow is pet friendly.
Does Bender Hollow offer parking?
Yes, Bender Hollow offers parking.
Does Bender Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bender Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bender Hollow have a pool?
Yes, Bender Hollow has a pool.
Does Bender Hollow have accessible units?
Yes, Bender Hollow has accessible units.
Does Bender Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bender Hollow has units with dishwashers.
