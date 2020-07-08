This is a wonderful classic home in the heart of Humble. It has the original hardwood floors throughout the home. Closed in back porch and large back yard. Appliances are included!! Schedule your viewing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 508 Lakeland Dr have any available units?
508 Lakeland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Lakeland Dr have?
Some of 508 Lakeland Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Lakeland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
508 Lakeland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Lakeland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Lakeland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 508 Lakeland Dr offer parking?
No, 508 Lakeland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 508 Lakeland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Lakeland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Lakeland Dr have a pool?
No, 508 Lakeland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 508 Lakeland Dr have accessible units?
No, 508 Lakeland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Lakeland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Lakeland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
