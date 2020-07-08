All apartments in Humble
Find more places like 503 Cambridge Village Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Humble, TX
/
503 Cambridge Village Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

503 Cambridge Village Dr

503 Cambridge Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Humble
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

503 Cambridge Village Drive, Humble, TX 77338
Humble

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
503 Cambridge Village Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1804
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Oven

Extras: Check out this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home priced to Lease FAST! This beauty has a spacious living room with lots of outside lighting from windows. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets & counter space, appliances are included and it's open to the family room. This beauty also features a breakfast nook and a quite spacious wet bar, perfect for entertaining. Large bedrooms with cozy carpet floors. The master bath has a walk-in shower and a large closet. Great sized yard for outside activities. Don't wait! This gem won't last long! APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE2459116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Cambridge Village Dr have any available units?
503 Cambridge Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Cambridge Village Dr have?
Some of 503 Cambridge Village Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Cambridge Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
503 Cambridge Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Cambridge Village Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Cambridge Village Dr is pet friendly.
Does 503 Cambridge Village Dr offer parking?
No, 503 Cambridge Village Dr does not offer parking.
Does 503 Cambridge Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Cambridge Village Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Cambridge Village Dr have a pool?
No, 503 Cambridge Village Dr does not have a pool.
Does 503 Cambridge Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 503 Cambridge Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Cambridge Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Cambridge Village Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timberlakes at Atascocita
18551 Timber Forest Dr
Humble, TX 77346
Stonegrove Fall Creek
8802 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Generation Grove
14807 Woodland Hills Dr
Humble, TX 77396
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd
Humble, TX 77338
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Dryden
17417 West Lake Houston Parkway
Humble, TX 77346
Advenir at Eagle Creek
10373 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396

Similar Pages

Humble 1 BedroomsHumble 2 Bedrooms
Humble Apartments with ParkingHumble Dog Friendly Apartments
Humble Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TX
Webster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine