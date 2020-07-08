Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

503 Cambridge Village Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1400

Security Deposit: $1200

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1804

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Oven



Extras: Check out this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home priced to Lease FAST! This beauty has a spacious living room with lots of outside lighting from windows. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets & counter space, appliances are included and it's open to the family room. This beauty also features a breakfast nook and a quite spacious wet bar, perfect for entertaining. Large bedrooms with cozy carpet floors. The master bath has a walk-in shower and a large closet. Great sized yard for outside activities. Don't wait! This gem won't last long! APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913



