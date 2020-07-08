Amenities
503 Cambridge Village Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1804
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Oven
Extras: Check out this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home priced to Lease FAST! This beauty has a spacious living room with lots of outside lighting from windows. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets & counter space, appliances are included and it's open to the family room. This beauty also features a breakfast nook and a quite spacious wet bar, perfect for entertaining. Large bedrooms with cozy carpet floors. The master bath has a walk-in shower and a large closet. Great sized yard for outside activities. Don't wait! This gem won't last long! APPLY NOW!
