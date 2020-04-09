All apartments in Humble
Find more places like 412 S Bender Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Humble, TX
/
412 S Bender Ave
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:06 AM

412 S Bender Ave

412 Bender Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Humble
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

412 Bender Avenue, Humble, TX 77338
Humble

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Northeast  Houston 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $809

-Exterior Amenities: Pool, Business center, Perimeter fence, Door to door trash pickup, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Movie library, Laundry room, School bus stop
-Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 926

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 S Bender Ave have any available units?
412 S Bender Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 S Bender Ave have?
Some of 412 S Bender Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 S Bender Ave currently offering any rent specials?
412 S Bender Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 S Bender Ave pet-friendly?
No, 412 S Bender Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Humble.
Does 412 S Bender Ave offer parking?
Yes, 412 S Bender Ave offers parking.
Does 412 S Bender Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 S Bender Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 S Bender Ave have a pool?
Yes, 412 S Bender Ave has a pool.
Does 412 S Bender Ave have accessible units?
No, 412 S Bender Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 412 S Bender Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 S Bender Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timberlakes at Atascocita
18551 Timber Forest Dr
Humble, TX 77346
The Pines at Humble Park
412 S Bender Ave
Humble, TX 77338
Generation Grove
14807 Woodland Hills Dr
Humble, TX 77396
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd
Humble, TX 77338
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr
Humble, TX 77339
Willow Bend
9393 FM 1960 Bypass W Rd
Humble, TX 77338
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494
Humble, TX 77339
The Rosemary
17401 West Lake Houston Parkway
Humble, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Humble 1 BedroomsHumble 2 Bedrooms
Humble Apartments with ParkingHumble Dog Friendly Apartments
Humble Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TX
Webster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine