401 S Bender Ave
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:06 AM

401 S Bender Ave

401 Bender Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

401 Bender Avenue, Humble, TX 77338
Humble

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Northeast  Houston 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $659

-Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Handicap modified units
-Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 S Bender Ave have any available units?
401 S Bender Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 S Bender Ave have?
Some of 401 S Bender Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 S Bender Ave currently offering any rent specials?
401 S Bender Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 S Bender Ave pet-friendly?
No, 401 S Bender Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Humble.
Does 401 S Bender Ave offer parking?
Yes, 401 S Bender Ave offers parking.
Does 401 S Bender Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 S Bender Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 S Bender Ave have a pool?
Yes, 401 S Bender Ave has a pool.
Does 401 S Bender Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 401 S Bender Ave has accessible units.
Does 401 S Bender Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 S Bender Ave has units with dishwashers.

