All apartments in Humble
Find more places like 2930 Warbler Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Humble, TX
/
2930 Warbler Lane
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:06 AM

2930 Warbler Lane

2930 Warbler Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Humble
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2930 Warbler Lane, Humble, TX 77396
Humble

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,508 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5786124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 Warbler Lane have any available units?
2930 Warbler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 Warbler Lane have?
Some of 2930 Warbler Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 Warbler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Warbler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Warbler Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2930 Warbler Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Humble.
Does 2930 Warbler Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2930 Warbler Lane offers parking.
Does 2930 Warbler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 Warbler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Warbler Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2930 Warbler Lane has a pool.
Does 2930 Warbler Lane have accessible units?
No, 2930 Warbler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Warbler Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 Warbler Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonegrove Fall Creek
8802 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd
Humble, TX 77396
The Pines at Humble Park
412 S Bender Ave
Humble, TX 77338
Generation Grove
14807 Woodland Hills Dr
Humble, TX 77396
Woodland Hills
3918 Atascocita Rd
Humble, TX 77396
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd
Humble, TX 77338
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Dryden
17417 West Lake Houston Parkway
Humble, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Humble 1 BedroomsHumble 2 Bedrooms
Humble Apartments with ParkingHumble Dog Friendly Apartments
Humble Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TX
Webster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine