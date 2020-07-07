All apartments in Humble
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:56 AM

2922 Eagle Nest Lane

2922 Eagle Nest Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2922 Eagle Nest Ln, Humble, TX 77396
Humble

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,259 sf home is located in Humble,TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2922 Eagle Nest Lane have any available units?
2922 Eagle Nest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does 2922 Eagle Nest Lane have?
Some of 2922 Eagle Nest Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2922 Eagle Nest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2922 Eagle Nest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 Eagle Nest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2922 Eagle Nest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2922 Eagle Nest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2922 Eagle Nest Lane offers parking.
Does 2922 Eagle Nest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 Eagle Nest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 Eagle Nest Lane have a pool?
No, 2922 Eagle Nest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2922 Eagle Nest Lane have accessible units?
No, 2922 Eagle Nest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 Eagle Nest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2922 Eagle Nest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

