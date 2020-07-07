All apartments in Humble
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:18 AM

2842 Pheasant Run

2842 Pheasant Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2842 Pheasant Run Drive, Humble, TX 77396
Humble

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 2,116 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5547995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 Pheasant Run have any available units?
2842 Pheasant Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does 2842 Pheasant Run have?
Some of 2842 Pheasant Run's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 Pheasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Pheasant Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Pheasant Run pet-friendly?
No, 2842 Pheasant Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Humble.
Does 2842 Pheasant Run offer parking?
Yes, 2842 Pheasant Run offers parking.
Does 2842 Pheasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 Pheasant Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Pheasant Run have a pool?
Yes, 2842 Pheasant Run has a pool.
Does 2842 Pheasant Run have accessible units?
No, 2842 Pheasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Pheasant Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2842 Pheasant Run has units with dishwashers.

