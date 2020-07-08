All apartments in Humble
20417 Fieldtree Dr.
20417 Fieldtree Dr.

20417 Fieldtree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20417 Fieldtree Drive, Humble, TX 77338
Humble

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome granite counter tops close to hwy 59

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20417 Fieldtree Dr. have any available units?
20417 Fieldtree Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
Is 20417 Fieldtree Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
20417 Fieldtree Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20417 Fieldtree Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 20417 Fieldtree Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Humble.
Does 20417 Fieldtree Dr. offer parking?
No, 20417 Fieldtree Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 20417 Fieldtree Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20417 Fieldtree Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20417 Fieldtree Dr. have a pool?
No, 20417 Fieldtree Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 20417 Fieldtree Dr. have accessible units?
No, 20417 Fieldtree Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 20417 Fieldtree Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20417 Fieldtree Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20417 Fieldtree Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20417 Fieldtree Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

