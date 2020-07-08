Rent Calculator
20417 Fieldtree Dr.
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:13 PM
1 of 1
20417 Fieldtree Dr.
20417 Fieldtree Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
20417 Fieldtree Drive, Humble, TX 77338
Humble
Amenities
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome granite counter tops close to hwy 59
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20417 Fieldtree Dr. have any available units?
20417 Fieldtree Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Humble, TX
.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Humble Rent Report
.
Is 20417 Fieldtree Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
20417 Fieldtree Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20417 Fieldtree Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 20417 Fieldtree Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Humble
.
Does 20417 Fieldtree Dr. offer parking?
No, 20417 Fieldtree Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 20417 Fieldtree Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20417 Fieldtree Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20417 Fieldtree Dr. have a pool?
No, 20417 Fieldtree Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 20417 Fieldtree Dr. have accessible units?
No, 20417 Fieldtree Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 20417 Fieldtree Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20417 Fieldtree Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20417 Fieldtree Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20417 Fieldtree Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
