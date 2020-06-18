Rent Calculator
All apartments in Humble
20345 Fieldtree Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
20345 Fieldtree Dr.
20345 Fieldtree Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20345 Fieldtree Drive, Humble, TX 77338
Humble
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Damaged by Hurricane Harvey, complete renovation of the first floor will be complete 12/15
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20345 Fieldtree Dr. have any available units?
20345 Fieldtree Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Humble, TX
.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Humble Rent Report
.
Is 20345 Fieldtree Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
20345 Fieldtree Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20345 Fieldtree Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 20345 Fieldtree Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Humble
.
Does 20345 Fieldtree Dr. offer parking?
No, 20345 Fieldtree Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 20345 Fieldtree Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20345 Fieldtree Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20345 Fieldtree Dr. have a pool?
No, 20345 Fieldtree Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 20345 Fieldtree Dr. have accessible units?
No, 20345 Fieldtree Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 20345 Fieldtree Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20345 Fieldtree Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20345 Fieldtree Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20345 Fieldtree Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
