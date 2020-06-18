All apartments in Humble
Find more places like 20345 Fieldtree Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Humble, TX
/
20345 Fieldtree Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20345 Fieldtree Dr.

20345 Fieldtree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Humble
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20345 Fieldtree Drive, Humble, TX 77338
Humble

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Damaged by Hurricane Harvey, complete renovation of the first floor will be complete 12/15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20345 Fieldtree Dr. have any available units?
20345 Fieldtree Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
Is 20345 Fieldtree Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
20345 Fieldtree Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20345 Fieldtree Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 20345 Fieldtree Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Humble.
Does 20345 Fieldtree Dr. offer parking?
No, 20345 Fieldtree Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 20345 Fieldtree Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20345 Fieldtree Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20345 Fieldtree Dr. have a pool?
No, 20345 Fieldtree Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 20345 Fieldtree Dr. have accessible units?
No, 20345 Fieldtree Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 20345 Fieldtree Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20345 Fieldtree Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20345 Fieldtree Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20345 Fieldtree Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonegrove Fall Creek
8802 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd
Humble, TX 77396
Generation Grove
14807 Woodland Hills Dr
Humble, TX 77396
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd
Humble, TX 77346
Willow Bend
9393 FM 1960 Bypass W Rd
Humble, TX 77338
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494
Humble, TX 77339
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr
Humble, TX 77338
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396

Similar Pages

Humble 1 BedroomsHumble 2 Bedrooms
Humble Apartments with ParkingHumble Dog Friendly Apartments
Humble Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TX
Webster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine