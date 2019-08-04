All apartments in Hudson Bend
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:01 AM

16100 Lake Travis DR

16100 Lake Travis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16100 Lake Travis Drive, Hudson Bend, TX 78734

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Luxury Community overlooking Lake Travis NOW OPEN Rent your piece of heaven today! Flexible Lease! The property can be furnished or unfurnished with lease terms as short as one month. Rental rate is based on 12 month furnished. Deposits and application process vary based on lease terms. So please, contact us directly to discuss your housing needs. Amenities include private marina (slips open) outdoor pool, BBQ & firepit, fitness center. Every unit features panoramic unobstructed views of Lake Travis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16100 Lake Travis DR have any available units?
16100 Lake Travis DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson Bend, TX.
What amenities does 16100 Lake Travis DR have?
Some of 16100 Lake Travis DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16100 Lake Travis DR currently offering any rent specials?
16100 Lake Travis DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16100 Lake Travis DR pet-friendly?
No, 16100 Lake Travis DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson Bend.
Does 16100 Lake Travis DR offer parking?
No, 16100 Lake Travis DR does not offer parking.
Does 16100 Lake Travis DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16100 Lake Travis DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16100 Lake Travis DR have a pool?
Yes, 16100 Lake Travis DR has a pool.
Does 16100 Lake Travis DR have accessible units?
Yes, 16100 Lake Travis DR has accessible units.
Does 16100 Lake Travis DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16100 Lake Travis DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 16100 Lake Travis DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 16100 Lake Travis DR does not have units with air conditioning.
