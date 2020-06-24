All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Woodland Hills Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Woodland Hills Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Woodland Hills Village

2139 Lake Hills Dr · (281) 401-9563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2139 Lake Hills Dr, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2508 · Avail. now

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 1704 · Avail. now

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 2402 · Avail. now

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 710 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 2307 · Avail. now

$1,054

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 2302 · Avail. now

$1,054

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Hills Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
media room
Welcome home to Woodland Hills Village. Escape to this tranquil park-like atmosphere, where the beauty of the outdoors meets the finest in apartment living. Located in Kingwood, Texas. Woodland Hills Village caters to an eclectic lifestyle of relaxation and comfortable, spacious living. Our residents appreciate being close in proximity to a wide selection of shops, restaurants, schools, recreational parks, and entertainment destinations. Come home to Woodland Hills Village today!

From the moment you walk into your home we want you to love where you live, so we have used great attention to detail in each apartment home. At Woodland Hills Village our spacious floor plans are designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection of one, two and three bedroom floor plans that come well-appointed with your very own all electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, plush carpeting, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets and much much more!

Take advantage of all the community amenities and services we offer here at Woodland Hills Village. Take a dip in our shimmering swimming pools or relax surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Unwind in our state-of-the-art fitness center. For your convenience we also offer a laundry facility, part time courtesy patrol and on-site and on-call maintenance. Call and schedule a tour of our community and see why Woodland Hills Village will be the picture-perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 for single, $55 for married
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: Admin fees: 1 BR= $125, 2 BR= $150, 3 BR= $175
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $35/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Hills Village have any available units?
Woodland Hills Village has 8 units available starting at $859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodland Hills Village have?
Some of Woodland Hills Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Hills Village currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Hills Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Hills Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Hills Village is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Hills Village offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Hills Village offers parking.
Does Woodland Hills Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodland Hills Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Hills Village have a pool?
Yes, Woodland Hills Village has a pool.
Does Woodland Hills Village have accessible units?
No, Woodland Hills Village does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Hills Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Hills Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Woodland Hills Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grand on Memorial
15135 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
La Sonrisa
9021 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77088
Tuscany Court Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
WaterWall
2801 Waterwall Dr
Houston, TX 77056
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Woodhead
2100 Woodhead Street
Houston, TX 77019
Abbey at Eldridge, The
13101 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Folio West
2525 Citywest Blvd
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity