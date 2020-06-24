Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport dog park guest parking hot tub media room

Welcome home to Woodland Hills Village. Escape to this tranquil park-like atmosphere, where the beauty of the outdoors meets the finest in apartment living. Located in Kingwood, Texas. Woodland Hills Village caters to an eclectic lifestyle of relaxation and comfortable, spacious living. Our residents appreciate being close in proximity to a wide selection of shops, restaurants, schools, recreational parks, and entertainment destinations. Come home to Woodland Hills Village today!



From the moment you walk into your home we want you to love where you live, so we have used great attention to detail in each apartment home. At Woodland Hills Village our spacious floor plans are designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection of one, two and three bedroom floor plans that come well-appointed with your very own all electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, plush carpeting, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets and much much more!



Take advantage of all the community amenities and services we offer here at Woodland Hills Village. Take a dip in our shimmering swimming pools or relax surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Unwind in our state-of-the-art fitness center. For your convenience we also offer a laundry facility, part time courtesy patrol and on-site and on-call maintenance. Call and schedule a tour of our community and see why Woodland Hills Village will be the picture-perfect place to call home.