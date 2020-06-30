All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Woodhead.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Woodhead
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Woodhead

2100 Woodhead Street · (805) 954-9491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2100 Woodhead Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2-304 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,280

Studio · 1 Bath · 392 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodhead.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Looking for superb urban living in Houston, Texas? Welcome home to 2100 Woodhead Apartments. Located in the Montrose and River Oaks area near I-69 and I-45, you are minutes away from extraordinary shopping and award-winning restaurants such as Uchi, Underbelly, and Andvil, to name a few. You will have easy access to Allen Parkway, Buffalo Bayou Park, and both downtown and midtown Houston. Look no further for your new home than 2100 Woodhead Apartments in Houston, Texas!\n\n2100 Woodhead Apartments is delighted to offer a one-bedroom floor plan. Our bright and airy homes feature air conditioning, energy-efficient appliances, a spacious patio or balcony for gazing at the amazing views, and washer and dryers for your convenience. We have something for everyone here at 2100 Woodhead Apartments, and offer our residents a lifestyle of comfort and enjoyment.\n\nGreat apartment home living in Houston extends beyond your front door. Thats why we are proud to feature a pet-friendly atmosphere, a sundeck, and covered off-street parking. We are committed to your happiness and quality of life. Come visit our professional management team at 2100 Woodhead Apartments and see what real city living is all about.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 300
Move-in Fees: $30 water/trash
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Non aggressive, 40lbs
Parking Details: Covered off street parking and street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodhead have any available units?
Woodhead has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodhead have?
Some of Woodhead's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodhead currently offering any rent specials?
Woodhead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodhead pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodhead is pet friendly.
Does Woodhead offer parking?
Yes, Woodhead offers parking.
Does Woodhead have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodhead offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodhead have a pool?
No, Woodhead does not have a pool.
Does Woodhead have accessible units?
Yes, Woodhead has accessible units.
Does Woodhead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodhead has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Woodhead?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77004
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St
Houston, TX 77098
Harpers Mill
16160 Kieth Harrow Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
Dover Place Apartments
4137 Dover Street
Houston, TX 77087
The Driscoll at River Oaks
1958 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Rollingwood
670 Maxey Rd
Houston, TX 77013
2111 Austin Apartments
2111 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Cambria Cove
16350 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity