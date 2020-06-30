Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access online portal

Looking for superb urban living in Houston, Texas? Welcome home to 2100 Woodhead Apartments. Located in the Montrose and River Oaks area near I-69 and I-45, you are minutes away from extraordinary shopping and award-winning restaurants such as Uchi, Underbelly, and Andvil, to name a few. You will have easy access to Allen Parkway, Buffalo Bayou Park, and both downtown and midtown Houston. Look no further for your new home than 2100 Woodhead Apartments in Houston, Texas!



2100 Woodhead Apartments is delighted to offer a one-bedroom floor plan. Our bright and airy homes feature air conditioning, energy-efficient appliances, a spacious patio or balcony for gazing at the amazing views, and washer and dryers for your convenience. We have something for everyone here at 2100 Woodhead Apartments, and offer our residents a lifestyle of comfort and enjoyment.



Great apartment home living in Houston extends beyond your front door. Thats why we are proud to feature a pet-friendly atmosphere, a sundeck, and covered off-street parking. We are committed to your happiness and quality of life. Come visit our professional management team at 2100 Woodhead Apartments and see what real city living is all about.