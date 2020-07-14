All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

Woodglen Village Apartments

11111 W Montgomery Rd · (281) 819-5033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11111 W Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX 77088

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

Unit 1204 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

Unit 1210 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 613 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodglen Village Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
Welcome home to Woodglen Village Apartment Homes, a residential community featuring, two and three-bedroom apartments in the Northwest Houston area. Spacious layouts and amenities are the reason why so many love coming home here, along with exceptional service of course. The community is zoned to the Klein ISD schools and has an elementary school within walking distance. Schedule a visit today to see where classic and contemporary combine at Woodglen Village.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $60 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $400
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20
restrictions: Roscoe Property Management welcomes all dog breeds, ages, and sizes. Pet interview required. All fees are per pet.
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breeds (Pit-bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Doberman Pincher)
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodglen Village Apartments have any available units?
Woodglen Village Apartments has 7 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodglen Village Apartments have?
Some of Woodglen Village Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodglen Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodglen Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodglen Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodglen Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woodglen Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodglen Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodglen Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodglen Village Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodglen Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woodglen Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Woodglen Village Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Woodglen Village Apartments has accessible units.
Does Woodglen Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodglen Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
