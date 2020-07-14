Woodglen Village Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $60 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $400
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20
restrictions: Roscoe Property Management welcomes all dog breeds, ages, and sizes. Pet interview required. All fees are per pet.
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breeds (Pit-bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Doberman Pincher)
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units