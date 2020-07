Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry pool cats allowed accessible parking bbq/grill coffee bar courtyard hot tub online portal

Life at Wolf Creek Apartments is a rich and rewarding experience, offering the amenities you need (and more!) for a truly fulfilling lifestyle. Come see for yourself.Conveniently located in Clear Lake, Wolf Creek Apartments provides easy access to I-45, NASA, Hobby Airport, Baybrook Mall, Galveston and Clear Lake. You will also be near great restaurants and entertainment just minutes from the Kemah Boardwalk. Stop by and meet our courteous Team Members and show you one of our five spacious floor plans, designed to fit your lifestyle!The University of Houston and Clear Lake High School are just around the corner. You'll wonder how you have ever lived anywhere else! Let us show you what apartment living should be. Isn't it time you upgraded your expectations.