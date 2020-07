Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym pool hot tub internet access cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse community garden e-payments fire pit green community guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving yoga

At Windmill Landing Apartments, you can enjoy a luxury apartment home with views of a 40 acre, shimmering lake right outside your front door. You can enjoy boating, fishing or take a stroll along our extensive jogging path. The community's 24-hour fitness center features a wide variety of weights, cardio and strength training equipment. The community is nested among lush landscaping and minutes away from nearby malls and shopping centers. Come experience LAKESIDE living…where everyday is a vacation. Welcome to Windmill Landing Apartments, where serenity meets convenience. Enjoy classic styling and a superb amenities package. We're tucked away, but only minutes from I-45, Beltway 8, Baybrook Mall, and many quality restaurants. Windmill Landing offers a select collection of uniquely appointed luxury homes. Ours homes offer full-size washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, oversized walk-in closets, and so much more. Here at Windmill Landing Apartments, we strive to help you truly make