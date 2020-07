Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Ideally located in an urban neighborhood, The Weston Apartments is convenient to universities, businesses and the Texas Medical Center situated near the Brays Bayou Park in the center of Houston. Imagine diving into one of our five sparkling swimming pools and winding down with wine & cheese at one of our monthly resident events. If health & wellness is important to you, you'll love our state-of-the-art fitness center and the convenience of bike racks to take a ride through the Brays Bayou Hike and Bike Trail. Location meets lifestyle here at The Weston apartments. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with large living rooms and bedrooms, as well as private patios and balconies. Schedule your tour today to discover how The Weston is Simply Apartment Living at its Best.