All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Westchase Forest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Westchase Forest
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:15 AM

Westchase Forest

11355 Richmond Ave · (205) 303-1429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11355 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

A1R-1

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

A2-1

$930

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

B1R-1

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

B1R-2

$1,251

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

C1-1

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

C1R-2

$1,639

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

C1-2

$1,639

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westchase Forest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
internet cafe
Located in the prestigious Westchase District in west Houston, you'll find Westchase Forest Apartments. Situated in a convenient area close to US-59, I-10, and the Sam Houston Tollway, our apartments in Houston let residents take advantage of superior amenities and features that are second to none. Here you'll find two resort-inspired pools with sundecks, a state of the art fitness center, a BBQ pavilion with picnic area, resident Internet center, covered parking, and more. In-home amenities include things like intrusion alarms, washers and dryers, oversized closets, crown molding, garden tubs, and vaulted ceilings, faux wood floors, and private patios in select homes. We're pet-friendly too, so come and discover for yourself everything our luxury Westchase Forest Apartments have in store for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 7, 9, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $85 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $100, 2 Beds: $200, 3 Beds: $300 (O.A.C.)
Move-in Fees: $135 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Husky, Malamute, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, St. Bernard, Great Danes, Chows, Bull Mastiff and Standard Poodles. Unless proper documentation is provided in advance that the pet is a service animal and reasonable accommodation has been requested, 75 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Covered Parking Available. Open Lot, Assigned Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westchase Forest have any available units?
Westchase Forest offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $850, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,150, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,550. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Westchase Forest have?
Some of Westchase Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westchase Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Westchase Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westchase Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, Westchase Forest is pet friendly.
Does Westchase Forest offer parking?
Yes, Westchase Forest offers parking.
Does Westchase Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westchase Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westchase Forest have a pool?
Yes, Westchase Forest has a pool.
Does Westchase Forest have accessible units?
Yes, Westchase Forest has accessible units.
Does Westchase Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westchase Forest has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Westchase Forest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Midtown
2303 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
Garden Oaks
5610 Royal Palms St
Houston, TX 77021
2900 West Dallas
2900 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
One Hermann Place
1699 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
Mandalay at Shadow Lake
12430 Oxford Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
22Hundred
2200 North Sam Houston Parkway E
Houston, TX 77038
The McAdams
12000 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX 77024

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity