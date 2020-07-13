West Lake Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym accessible basketball court bbq/grill cats allowed cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dogs allowed e-payments internet access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving parking pet friendly playground pool table shuffle board garage

Choose from one of twelve luxurious floor plans and come home to elegant interior finishes, energy-efficient appliances and peaceful surroundings. Enjoy a movie in the theater or lounge in a cabana by the pool. WLP offers all of the best conveniences in the comfort of your own community. Located adjacent to 175-acre Horsepen Creek Park in the renowned Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, WLP provides the perfect Houston experience.