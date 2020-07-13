All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 30 2020 at 9:14 AM

West Lake Park

Open Now until 6pm
18100 West Rd · (281) 666-9863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18100 West Rd, Houston, TX 77095

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1306 · Avail. now

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Unit #1707 · Avail. now

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Unit 1113 · Avail. now

$1,594

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1912 · Avail. now

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1780 sqft

Unit 1104 · Avail. now

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1711 sqft

Unit 612 · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Lake Park.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
accessible
basketball court
bbq/grill
cats allowed
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dogs allowed
e-payments
internet access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
parking
pet friendly
playground
pool table
shuffle board
garage
Choose from one of twelve luxurious floor plans and come home to elegant interior finishes, energy-efficient appliances and peaceful surroundings. Enjoy a movie in the theater or lounge in a cabana by the pool. WLP offers all of the best conveniences in the comfort of your own community. Located adjacent to 175-acre Horsepen Creek Park in the renowned Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, WLP provides the perfect Houston experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Lake Park have any available units?
West Lake Park has 16 units available starting at $1,259 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does West Lake Park have?
Some of West Lake Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Lake Park currently offering any rent specials?
West Lake Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Lake Park pet-friendly?
Yes, West Lake Park is pet friendly.
Does West Lake Park offer parking?
Yes, West Lake Park offers parking.
Does West Lake Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Lake Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Lake Park have a pool?
No, West Lake Park does not have a pool.
Does West Lake Park have accessible units?
Yes, West Lake Park has accessible units.
Does West Lake Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Lake Park has units with dishwashers.
