Last updated August 10 2019 at 8:16 PM

Weaver Road

4679 Weaver Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4679 Weaver Rd, Houston, TX 77016
Trinity - Houston Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We have immediate move in availability on a 2/1 856 sq ft newly renovated condo with fresh paint, upgraded kitchen and bath. Thoughtfully designed with comfort in mind, our floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient amenities including a breakfast bar, all electric kitchen, refrigerator, pantry, tile flooring, ceiling fans, mini blinds, central air conditioning and heating, washer and dryer connections, private backyard and more. We bring you comfort living at its best. Apply online or contact us today and see how we can make this your new home today!!!
*** CALL US FOR MOVE-IN SPECIAL***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Weaver Road have any available units?
Weaver Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Weaver Road have?
Some of Weaver Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Weaver Road currently offering any rent specials?
Weaver Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Weaver Road pet-friendly?
Yes, Weaver Road is pet friendly.
Does Weaver Road offer parking?
No, Weaver Road does not offer parking.
Does Weaver Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, Weaver Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Weaver Road have a pool?
No, Weaver Road does not have a pool.
Does Weaver Road have accessible units?
No, Weaver Road does not have accessible units.
Does Weaver Road have units with dishwashers?
No, Weaver Road does not have units with dishwashers.

