All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Waterchase Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Waterchase Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Waterchase Apartments

15100 Golden Eagle Dr · (281) 957-2878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$99 App and Admin Fee
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15100 Golden Eagle Dr, Houston, TX 77396

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterchase Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Waterchase Apartments. Our two bedroom apartments in Humble, TX, offer a modern feel with a touch of character. Our apartments, like our residents, are unique. Find contemporary interiors paired with carefully crafted and sturdy brick exteriors. Your new apartment includes an onsite Laundry Center, so youll have convenient options for laundry care and be able to keep up with chores easily.The community amenities we offer will help make life a little less complicated, too. We offer convenient online payments: seamless and easy. Live life better at Waterchase Apartments in Humble, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $175 deposit (non-refundable)
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee: $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Flat Fee: $97
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 (non-refundable)
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 Monthly pet rent
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds No Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 space; Assigned Parking. Other: $25 1 space; Assigned Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterchase Apartments have any available units?
Waterchase Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterchase Apartments have?
Some of Waterchase Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterchase Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Waterchase Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $99 App and Admin Fee
Is Waterchase Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterchase Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Waterchase Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Waterchase Apartments offers parking.
Does Waterchase Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterchase Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterchase Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Waterchase Apartments has a pool.
Does Waterchase Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Waterchase Apartments has accessible units.
Does Waterchase Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterchase Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Waterchase Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven at Main
8700 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive
Houston, TX 77081
Country Club
17610 Cali Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Holden Heights
525 W 24th St
Houston, TX 77008
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd
Houston, TX 77089
San Montego
1600 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Village on the Parkway Apartments
1333 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity