in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby nest technology online portal smoke-free community trash valet

YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floorplans on our community website and Facebook page. We encourage you to contact our team with any questions. Located in the top-rated Katy ISD, next to Cullen Park, and minutes away from the Energy Corridor, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity - just outside the bustle of the Houston. Scenic lakeside views and upscale comforts like sunrooms will make you proud to call any of our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Convenience to I-10 and shopping and grocery spots makes your everyday routine a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy at Katy Mills Mall, or take the family out for a fun afternoon at Typhoon Texas Waterpark. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the ...