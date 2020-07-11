Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $149 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 - $600
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited.
Parking Details: Other: $50/month. Surface Lot, $50 Covered Parking and $100 Detached Garages Available, $30 Storage. Other, assigned. Surface Lot, $50 Covered Parking and $100 Detached Garages Available, $30 Storage.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $20/month