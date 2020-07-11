All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

Vizcaya

18108 S Park View Dr · (424) 292-4465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$99 Application and Admin. Fee. In-person and video tours offered by appointment. Face coverings required.
Location

18108 S Park View Dr, Houston, TX 77084
Addicks - Park Ten

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E35 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,188

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit I34 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit H36 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit J37 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit D38 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,284

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit D32 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit K18 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,866

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Unit L12 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,124

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vizcaya.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
nest technology
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floorplans on our community website and Facebook page. We encourage you to contact our team with any questions. Located in the top-rated Katy ISD, next to Cullen Park, and minutes away from the Energy Corridor, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity - just outside the bustle of the Houston. Scenic lakeside views and upscale comforts like sunrooms will make you proud to call any of our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Convenience to I-10 and shopping and grocery spots makes your everyday routine a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy at Katy Mills Mall, or take the family out for a fun afternoon at Typhoon Texas Waterpark. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $149 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 - $600
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited.
Parking Details: Other: $50/month. Surface Lot, $50 Covered Parking and $100 Detached Garages Available, $30 Storage. Other, assigned. Surface Lot, $50 Covered Parking and $100 Detached Garages Available, $30 Storage.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vizcaya have any available units?
Vizcaya has 26 units available starting at $1,188 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Vizcaya have?
Some of Vizcaya's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vizcaya currently offering any rent specials?
Vizcaya is offering the following rent specials: $99 Application and Admin. Fee. In-person and video tours offered by appointment. Face coverings required.
Is Vizcaya pet-friendly?
Yes, Vizcaya is pet friendly.
Does Vizcaya offer parking?
Yes, Vizcaya offers parking.
Does Vizcaya have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vizcaya offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vizcaya have a pool?
Yes, Vizcaya has a pool.
Does Vizcaya have accessible units?
No, Vizcaya does not have accessible units.
Does Vizcaya have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vizcaya has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Vizcaya?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

