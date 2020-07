Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center trash valet

Villa La Jolla Apartments offers all the comforts of home in a setting that can't be beaten in the Westwood area of Houston, Texas. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in Southwest Houston, where everything you love is just minutes away. We are conveniently close to Beltway 8, Highway 59 and Loop 610 as well as local shopping, dining, and entertainment.