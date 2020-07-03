All apartments in Houston
Villa Helena
Villa Helena

2701 Helena St · (713) 597-5955
Location

2701 Helena St, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Helena.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
24hr maintenance
alarm system
e-payments
online portal
trash valet
Villa Helena is located within a short walk of the nightlife and action of upscale Midtown, while providing a quiet escape from the hustle and bustle of the area with our 1 and 2 bedroom boutique apartments nestled in a quiet pocket of Midtown. Enjoy beautiful skyline views from your balcony overlooking Midtown. Our pet-friendly apartment homes feature individual alarm systems, limestone countertops, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, stackable washers and dryers, and so much more. Conveniently located with easy access to I-45, TX-257 Spur and US 59 and close to Downtown Houston and all it has to offer, Villa Helena is the perfect place to call home. Call us today for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer
Application Fee: $65
Deposit: Half a months rent for all size units
Additional: Renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Must be 40 lbs or under, non-aggressive breeds
Cats
fee: $150
limit: 3
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Helena have any available units?
Villa Helena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Helena have?
Some of Villa Helena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Helena currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Helena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Helena pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Helena is pet friendly.
Does Villa Helena offer parking?
Yes, Villa Helena offers parking.
Does Villa Helena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villa Helena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Helena have a pool?
No, Villa Helena does not have a pool.
Does Villa Helena have accessible units?
No, Villa Helena does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Helena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Helena has units with dishwashers.
