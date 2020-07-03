Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage 24hr maintenance alarm system e-payments online portal trash valet

Villa Helena is located within a short walk of the nightlife and action of upscale Midtown, while providing a quiet escape from the hustle and bustle of the area with our 1 and 2 bedroom boutique apartments nestled in a quiet pocket of Midtown. Enjoy beautiful skyline views from your balcony overlooking Midtown. Our pet-friendly apartment homes feature individual alarm systems, limestone countertops, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, stackable washers and dryers, and so much more. Conveniently located with easy access to I-45, TX-257 Spur and US 59 and close to Downtown Houston and all it has to offer, Villa Helena is the perfect place to call home. Call us today for a tour!