All apartments in Houston
Find more places like
Vermillion Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Vermillion Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Vermillion Apartments

3360 Alice St · (412) 376-4403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
OST - South Union
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3360 Alice St, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0438 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 1133 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0612 · Avail. now

$943

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 0726 · Avail. now

$943

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vermillion Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Discover your new home at Vermillion! Conveniently located the heart of Houston, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door. Providing a variety of spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the experts at combining quality and comfort, making Vermillion Apartments an ideal place to call home. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the outdoor swimming pool, to the on-site fitness center and cozy community clubhouse, we have made certain that there is something for everyone. Look no further, your new home is waiting for you at Vermillion Apartments! *Vermillion participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vermillion Apartments have any available units?
Vermillion Apartments has 4 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Vermillion Apartments have?
Some of Vermillion Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vermillion Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Vermillion Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vermillion Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Vermillion Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does Vermillion Apartments offer parking?
No, Vermillion Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Vermillion Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vermillion Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vermillion Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Vermillion Apartments has a pool.
Does Vermillion Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Vermillion Apartments has accessible units.
Does Vermillion Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vermillion Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Veranda at Centerfield
7700 Willow Chase Blvd
Houston, TX 77070
Parkside at Memorial Apartments and Townhomes
777 S Mayde Crk
Houston, TX 77079
Dover Place Apartments
4137 Dover Street
Houston, TX 77087
Northlake Manor
6910 Old North Belt Dr
Houston, TX 77396
The Village At West University
5151 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77005
The Milano
2500 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Villages of Cypress Creek
10300 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Summervale
9221 Pagewood Ln
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar MeadowClear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown MontroseMemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of MedicineHouston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-DowntownUniversity of Houston