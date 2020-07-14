All apartments in Houston
Vanderbilt

12660 Medfield Dr · (281) 205-3197
Location

12660 Medfield Dr, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-502 · Avail. Aug 2

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 2-217 · Avail. Aug 2

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-509 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vanderbilt.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
playground
Welcome home to Vanderbilt Lodge in West Houston, Texas. We are currently undergoing a multimillion dollar rejuvenation. When you visit youll see updated apartment homes featuring granite counters, water saving faucets, brushed nickel fixtures and high-end wood grain look plank flooring throughout. The exterior of your home will feature: updated outdoor kitchens, LED lighting throughout, a pool oasis for relaxation as well as an updated fitness center and information center to meet neighbors during our monthly community events. With a great location and a community that is full of charm and character, come out for a visit and see why you should take a peek at these beautiful apartment homes. For those who love the outdoors, George Bush Park is just six miles west, with hiking trails, a bark park, dog washing stations, ponds, a boardwalk and so much more for your recreational entertainment. Vanderbilt Lodge is close to the Sam Houston Tollway, with easy access to the I-10 and Highway 59 and a variety of dining, entertainment, and shopping options for your pleasure.\n\nOur five innovative floor plans were built with you in mind. Our roomy one and two bedroom apartment homes and townhomes come with all of the amenities that you deserve. Standard features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and dishwashers. Select apartment homes include a stackable washer and dryer, a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. The Vanderbilt lodge was designed to enhance your style of living.\n\nThe luxury doesnt end when you leave your apartment at Vanderbilt Lodge. Our community amenities are second to none. Spend the day outside around our pool oasis featuring three separate pools to relax and enjoy your day. Get a great work out at the fitness center or take your furry friend for a walk around the well-manicured grounds. Our professional on-site management staff is available to assist you with all of your needs. Stop by and see why we are the best-kept secret in West Houston!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Maximum weight 50 pounds.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vanderbilt have any available units?
Vanderbilt has 3 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Vanderbilt have?
Some of Vanderbilt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vanderbilt currently offering any rent specials?
Vanderbilt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vanderbilt pet-friendly?
Yes, Vanderbilt is pet friendly.
Does Vanderbilt offer parking?
Yes, Vanderbilt offers parking.
Does Vanderbilt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vanderbilt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vanderbilt have a pool?
Yes, Vanderbilt has a pool.
Does Vanderbilt have accessible units?
No, Vanderbilt does not have accessible units.
Does Vanderbilt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vanderbilt has units with dishwashers.
