Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking online portal playground

Welcome home to Vanderbilt Lodge in West Houston, Texas. We are currently undergoing a multimillion dollar rejuvenation. When you visit youll see updated apartment homes featuring granite counters, water saving faucets, brushed nickel fixtures and high-end wood grain look plank flooring throughout. The exterior of your home will feature: updated outdoor kitchens, LED lighting throughout, a pool oasis for relaxation as well as an updated fitness center and information center to meet neighbors during our monthly community events. With a great location and a community that is full of charm and character, come out for a visit and see why you should take a peek at these beautiful apartment homes. For those who love the outdoors, George Bush Park is just six miles west, with hiking trails, a bark park, dog washing stations, ponds, a boardwalk and so much more for your recreational entertainment. Vanderbilt Lodge is close to the Sam Houston Tollway, with easy access to the I-10 and Highway 59 and a variety of dining, entertainment, and shopping options for your pleasure.



Our five innovative floor plans were built with you in mind. Our roomy one and two bedroom apartment homes and townhomes come with all of the amenities that you deserve. Standard features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and dishwashers. Select apartment homes include a stackable washer and dryer, a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. The Vanderbilt lodge was designed to enhance your style of living.



The luxury doesnt end when you leave your apartment at Vanderbilt Lodge. Our community amenities are second to none. Spend the day outside around our pool oasis featuring three separate pools to relax and enjoy your day. Get a great work out at the fitness center or take your furry friend for a walk around the well-manicured grounds. Our professional on-site management staff is available to assist you with all of your needs. Stop by and see why we are the best-kept secret in West Houston!