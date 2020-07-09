All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:01 PM

Valencia Place

3131 West Bellfort Street · No Longer Available
Location

3131 West Bellfort Street, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Amenities

parking
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
This apartment for rent is located in the Medical Center area of Houston TX 77054.&nbsp;One bedroom apartments start at $1239.&nbsp;Two bedroom apartments start at $1504.&nbsp;This property is 6 years old, it was built in 2014, and has 250 units.&nbsp;Moving into this apartment will simplify your life. It is close to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, and transportation. The community offers an exceptional amenities package to entertain friends and feel like home. Parking is easy so you can come home after a long day and cook dinner and relax.

*This community is not authorized to accept housing vouchers. *No felony convictions in the last 10 years. *No evictions or broken leases. *No temporary housing. Must rent for 6 months or longer. *You must be employed and have verifiable income.

Call/text us as soon as possible at&nbsp;(281) 326-4663 so we can check the availability with your specific move date. Since 75% of Houston renters are looking for a one bedroom apartment around $1,000 this apartment will go fast./&gt;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Valencia Place have any available units?
Valencia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is Valencia Place currently offering any rent specials?
Valencia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valencia Place pet-friendly?
No, Valencia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does Valencia Place offer parking?
Yes, Valencia Place offers parking.
Does Valencia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Valencia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Valencia Place have a pool?
No, Valencia Place does not have a pool.
Does Valencia Place have accessible units?
No, Valencia Place does not have accessible units.
Does Valencia Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Valencia Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Valencia Place have units with air conditioning?
No, Valencia Place does not have units with air conditioning.

