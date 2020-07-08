Amenities
Welcome home to Valencia Place where you will find some of the best Texas Medical Center luxury apartments in Houston. This brand new community offers the perfect relaxing retreat in an unbeatable Houston location. The lovely Spanish-inspired stucco and stone community exteriors open into homes outfitted with great modern amenities and conveniences.
Every apartment home at Valencia Place offers contemporary luxuries like stunning crown molding to highlight the high, roomy ceilings. Your inner chef will love taking advantage of the gourmet kitchen, which comes outfitted with energy efficient, stainless steel appliances package, custom cabinetry and elegant granite slab countertops with under-mount sinks. The stunning simulated-wood flooring is both beautifully inviting and easy to care for. You’ll also love the ample amount of natural light shining through the expansive windows. Select home designs feature an in-home, full-sized washer and dryer, built-in home office station and an att