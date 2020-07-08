All apartments in Houston
Valencia Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Valencia Place

3131 West Bellfort Ave · (281) 205-3238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3131 West Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77054
Sunnyside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08-0819 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 09-0919 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 05-0521 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,202

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-1117 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Unit 06-0608 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Unit 01-0105 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valencia Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
dog park
game room
shuffle board
yoga
Welcome home to Valencia Place where you will find some of the best Texas Medical Center luxury apartments in Houston. This brand new community offers the perfect relaxing retreat in an unbeatable Houston location. The lovely Spanish-inspired stucco and stone community exteriors open into homes outfitted with great modern amenities and conveniences.

Every apartment home at Valencia Place offers contemporary luxuries like stunning crown molding to highlight the high, roomy ceilings. Your inner chef will love taking advantage of the gourmet kitchen, which comes outfitted with energy efficient, stainless steel appliances package, custom cabinetry and elegant granite slab countertops with under-mount sinks. The stunning simulated-wood flooring is both beautifully inviting and easy to care for. You’ll also love the ample amount of natural light shining through the expansive windows. Select home designs feature an in-home, full-sized washer and dryer, built-in home office station and an att

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Attached garage: included in select leases; Detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage unis: $25/monthly

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Valencia Place have any available units?
Valencia Place has 20 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Valencia Place have?
Some of Valencia Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valencia Place currently offering any rent specials?
Valencia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valencia Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Valencia Place is pet friendly.
Does Valencia Place offer parking?
Yes, Valencia Place offers parking.
Does Valencia Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Valencia Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Valencia Place have a pool?
Yes, Valencia Place has a pool.
Does Valencia Place have accessible units?
No, Valencia Place does not have accessible units.
Does Valencia Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valencia Place has units with dishwashers.
