Timber Walk Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub

Exceeding Your Expectations Centrally located off of Hwy 6 in the Bear Creek/Cy-Fair area among lush landscaping and towering trees, Timberwalk Apartments offers both luxury and comfort. Our newly renovated apartment homes feature elegant stainless steel appliances, beautiful faux wood flooring, tiled back splash in the kitchen, and much more. Relax at either of our two sparkling pools, barbecue at the outdoor kitchen, or enjoy the playground with the kids, we have it all! Served by the top ranked Cy-Fair school district, the school bus conveniently stops at your front door. Contact us today and our professional, bilingual management team would love to be of service!