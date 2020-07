Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport hot tub

Looking for townhomes to rent in Houston, Texas? Look no further, Tiffany Bay is exactly what you've been searching for. Located close to routes you travel most I-45, Hwy 146, Beltway 8, and TX-225 allows for easy access around the city. Enjoy an exceptional quality of living and experience culture, entertainment, fine dining, and outdoor activities all nearby and tailored to your needs. Come home to a place that offers a convenient and relaxing lifestyle.