Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool accessible garage parking 24hr gym business center conference room internet access media room pool table

At The Village at West University, youђll be living in one of the best neighborhoods in Houston. You can walk to a neighborhood grocery store or restaurant or drive a short distance to some of Houstonђs most fabulous areas for shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation. Residents who work in Greenway Plaza can even walk to work! Your new home also is a short commute to downtown, the Medical Center, the Museum District and Rice University.