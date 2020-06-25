The Townhomes at Willowick Park

Lease Length: 12-13 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $1000; Surety bond: $175
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee; $25 remote fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 1 pet: $400 per pet; 2 pets: $500 per pet
fee: 1 pet: $200 per pet; 2 pets: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off-street parking: included in lease.