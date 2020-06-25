All apartments in Houston
The Townhomes at Willowick Park

3206 Las Palmas St · (424) 352-7768
Location

3206 Las Palmas St, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3256 · Avail. now

$4,273

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2136 sqft

Unit 3254 · Avail. now

$4,360

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2162 sqft

Unit 3204 · Avail. now

$4,360

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2162 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Townhomes at Willowick Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
alarm system
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
In Houston's sought-after Inner Loop on a secluded street canopied by stately oak trees is a uniquely original residential rental offering. The Townhomes, by Fein, is the crown jewel of an inspired new apartment community in one of the city's most desirable locations - mere blocks from upscale Highland Village Shopping Center and less than a mile from River Oaks. A collection of 38, three-story homes set among flowering gardens and a central park, The Townhomes offers the fine appointments you find in exclusive private homes, along with resort-style amenities and services for carefree living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $1000; Surety bond: $175
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee; $25 remote fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 1 pet: $400 per pet; 2 pets: $500 per pet
fee: 1 pet: $200 per pet; 2 pets: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off-street parking: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Townhomes at Willowick Park have any available units?
The Townhomes at Willowick Park has 9 units available starting at $4,273 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Townhomes at Willowick Park have?
Some of The Townhomes at Willowick Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Townhomes at Willowick Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Townhomes at Willowick Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Townhomes at Willowick Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Townhomes at Willowick Park is pet friendly.
Does The Townhomes at Willowick Park offer parking?
Yes, The Townhomes at Willowick Park offers parking.
Does The Townhomes at Willowick Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Townhomes at Willowick Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Townhomes at Willowick Park have a pool?
Yes, The Townhomes at Willowick Park has a pool.
Does The Townhomes at Willowick Park have accessible units?
No, The Townhomes at Willowick Park does not have accessible units.
Does The Townhomes at Willowick Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Townhomes at Willowick Park has units with dishwashers.
