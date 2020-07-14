All apartments in Houston
Find more places like The Towers at Clear Lake.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:05 AM

The Towers at Clear Lake

Open Now until 6pm
18707 Egret Bay Blvd · (346) 248-2732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX 77058
Webster

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-413S · Avail. now

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Unit 1-213N · Avail. now

$974

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Unit 2-102S · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-416S · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 2-209S · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 2-516S · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 27+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Towers at Clear Lake.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
tennis court
volleyball court
Come visit The Towers at Clear Lake Apartments and find your new home today! The Towers at Clear Lake Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments for you to call home. Our upgraded floorplans feature spacious living areas with beautiful vinyl plank flooring, fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, glass backsplashes, and stainless steel appliances, and modern fixtures that Come visit The Towers at Clear Lake Apartments and find your new home today! The Towers at Clear Lake Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments for you to call home. Our upgraded floorplans feature spacious living areas with beautiful vinyl plank flooring, fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, glass backsplashes, and stainless steel appliances, and modern fixtures that make your apartment a place you'll be excited to call home.

Take advantage of our fitness center, enjoy time at our private fishing pier and boat docks, or take a dip in our refreshing pool and hot tub. We know you'll also love our picnic area with barbecue grills, outdoor basketball court, inviting clubhouse, valet trash services, and controlled access to our buildings. Contact our friendly leasing staff today and schedule a personal tour of your new home at The Towers of Clear Lake Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $199 (1 bedroom) $299 (2 bedroom) $399 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Non-Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Towers at Clear Lake have any available units?
The Towers at Clear Lake has 42 units available starting at $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Towers at Clear Lake have?
Some of The Towers at Clear Lake's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Towers at Clear Lake currently offering any rent specials?
The Towers at Clear Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Towers at Clear Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Towers at Clear Lake is pet friendly.
Does The Towers at Clear Lake offer parking?
Yes, The Towers at Clear Lake offers parking.
Does The Towers at Clear Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Towers at Clear Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Towers at Clear Lake have a pool?
Yes, The Towers at Clear Lake has a pool.
Does The Towers at Clear Lake have accessible units?
No, The Towers at Clear Lake does not have accessible units.
Does The Towers at Clear Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Towers at Clear Lake has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Towers at Clear Lake?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

